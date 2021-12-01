CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.