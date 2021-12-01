CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,880 shares of company stock valued at $492,950,722. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,849.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,865.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,724.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.