CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

