CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 15,424 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

