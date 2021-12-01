CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,805 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.73 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

