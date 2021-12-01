Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Insider Sells $23,789.52 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) insider John C. Dorrian sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $23,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

