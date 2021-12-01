Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.29. Century Communities posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

CCS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 414,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $36,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $13,982,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

