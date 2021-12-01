Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares $0.80 Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Century Financial stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

