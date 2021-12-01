CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.91. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 493,247 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$453.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.