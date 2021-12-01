CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.91. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 493,247 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$453.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
