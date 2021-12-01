ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Timothy V. Williams Sells 5,414 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ECOM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $726.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

