Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

