Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 656.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,677 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trevena were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

