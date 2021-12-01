Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 61,184 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Mustang Bio worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 317,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 306,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.