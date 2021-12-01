Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

