Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,256 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQB. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQB stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

