Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,805 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ryerson by 146.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $899.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

