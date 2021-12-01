Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 110.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solid Biosciences worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

