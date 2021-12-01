Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.98. 27,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.