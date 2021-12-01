Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. 168,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,523,968. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.