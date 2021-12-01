Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

