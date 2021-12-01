Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $701.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

