China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

About China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.