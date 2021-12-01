China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,900 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the October 31st total of 7,861,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,933.7 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

