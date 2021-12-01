Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 60.5% in November

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $12,182.25 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $8,400.00 and a one year high of $12,466.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11,870.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,988.76.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

