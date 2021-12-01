Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of CIAN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Cian has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

