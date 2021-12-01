Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Cigna stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

