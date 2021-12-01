Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CNNB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

