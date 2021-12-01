Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.52. 14,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,119. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.98. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.