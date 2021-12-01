Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

CSCO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 1,306,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.