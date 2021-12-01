Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

