Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.07% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of FLRU opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Franklin FTSE Russia ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $36.90.

