Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Reaches $37,672.09

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $37,672.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

