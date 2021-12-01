Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.80.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

