Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.950-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. 39,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $706.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

