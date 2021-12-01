Citigroup Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.10

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.