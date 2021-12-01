Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32.

Civmec Company Profile

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure, and marine and defense. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

