Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,997,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.