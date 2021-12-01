Clarius Group LLC Invests $659,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Summit Insights upped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Okta stock opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

