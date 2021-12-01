Clarius Group LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $318.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

