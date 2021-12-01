Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 94,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

USB stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

