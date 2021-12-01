ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CTR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,661. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

