Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $43.80.
Clicks Group Company Profile
