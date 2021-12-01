Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

