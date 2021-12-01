Clinton Tyler Stafford Purchases 1,430 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,850.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42.

FRST stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

