Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $186.72 and last traded at $188.01. 19,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,839,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.12.

Specifically, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,740 shares of company stock valued at $118,586,435. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

