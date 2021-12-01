CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

