Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,817.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,780.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,729.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

