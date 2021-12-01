Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

