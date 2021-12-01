Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

KMI stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.