Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.