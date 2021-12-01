Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $304.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.11. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $203.98 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

